The CA Institute, which is the largest accounting professional body in the world, has opened a chapter at Adelaide in Australia.

This is the fourth chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) launched in Australia and 47th around the world. The three existing ICAI chapters in Australia are in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Adelaide chapter was inaugurated by the CA Institute President Aniket Sunil Talati in the presence of ICAI Vice President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal and Catherine Hutchesson MP, Member for Waite, South Australian Government. Manpreet Vohra, High Commissioner of India to Australia gave a virtual address on the occasion.

‘Historic day’

With the inauguration of this Adelaide Chapter, ICAI has a presence in 81 global cities in 47 countries of the world with 47 chapters and 34 representative offices.

Speaking on the occasion, ICAI President Aniket Sunil Talati described the day as historic one for ICAI when the 47th chapter is being opened by the CA Institute internationally.

Talati highlighted that ICAI members are no longer restricted by the geographical boundaries of India and are now moving across the world. ICAI has a huge presence in North America, Europe, and now Australia and New Zealand, he added.

He noted that talent of Indian CAs are being recognised by various accounting bodies of the world.

Global curriculum

CA Institute, which entered 75th year of its existence on July 1, is now looking forward at its next 25 years and is hoping to have a global curriculum where students can pursue chartered accountancy course from everywhere, collaborating with ICAI’s partners in every jurisdiction.

This is to make sure that the accounting profession has the sheen and kind of attraction that is required for it to move forward in this digital age of blockchain, artificial intelligence, cyber security and all the computing that is happening, Talati added.

With the launch of the new course curriculum from July 1, an ICAI member can enrol article assistants across the world, he noted. It gives an unique opportunity for students to become article assistants not only within India and in Indian firms, but also under chartered accountants working across the world. This can give article assistants the global exposure and opportunity. “We have totally digitalised the CA Institute over the last four years. A lot of changes are being introduced in terms of technology”, he added.