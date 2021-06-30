Icfai Law School inks MoU with National Forensic Sciences University

Icfai Law School, Hyderabad, a constituent of the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat, to collaborate and coordinate in activities relating to the field of Forensic Sciences.

Speaking after signing the MoU, Vice-Chancellor, Icfai, said the Icfai Foundation for Higher Education was conducting research programmes in various Centres of Excellence in the fields of criminal law, cyber law, corporate law, environmental law, IPR and Management.

J. M. Vyas, Vice-Chancellor, NFSU, emphasised the programmes taken up by his university in the field of forensic sciences and their coordination and collaboration with the top world universities, police and judiciary to pave the way for contribution towards the criminal justice delivery system, according to a release.