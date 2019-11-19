IDP Education sets up digital campus in Chennai

IDP Education, a global leader in international education services and a listed company in Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), launched its Digital Campus at DLF IT Park here on Tuesday.

The campus, IDP’s first one in the world, will see more than 400 digital and technology experts coming together to drive the company’s digital transformation vision and to provide a global platform and connected community.

“The launch of our Digital Campus is a defining moment as we transition from an analogue company to a digital, omni-channel edu-tech organisation,” said Andrew Barkla, CEO, after inaugurating the digital campus.

“Currently, we have 400 people here but two years ago we had only around 120 people at disparate locations doing disparate technology services so we brought them together as an innovation engine here,” Barkla added.

IDP offers a range of services for students studying abroad. It offers course advice, VISA application assistance, free study abroad counselling and pre-departure sessions.

IDP is also the co-owner of IELTS, the world’s most popular high-stakes English language test, and an operator of nine English language teaching campuses across South-East Asia.

Established in 1969, IDP is 50 per cent owned by Australian universities. It operates from 33 countries and has tie-ups with more than 700 leading universities, schools and colleges across Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States.