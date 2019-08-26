IIM Jammu to offer online executive certification programme

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has signed an MoU with Talentedge, an online interactive learning solutions platform. This is to offer multi-disciplinary online executive certification programme focused on mid-career professionals aspiring to up-skillfor career progression.

B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu said, “I believe online learning is a great value proposition for all government and private institutions as a way to scale up and expand reach while learners get access to high-quality education. The company has an integrated business model which would enable us to seamlessly impart Executive Education online."

Established in 2016, IIM- Jammu offers Masters in Business Administration (MBA), Doctoral Programs (PhD) in Management, and various executive programs for working professionals.

Aditya Malik, CEO and Managing Director, Talentedge said, “This is a significant development for us and we are delighted to add a new IIM to our existing partner IIMs – Kozhikode, Lucknow, Raipur, and Rohtak.”

“I believe, in today’s dynamic and global business environment coupled with rapid technological developments, it has become imperative for professionals across levels to upgrade their skills from time to time to stay relevant and ahead of the curve," Malik added.