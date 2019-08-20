IIM-K completes 23 years of excellence today

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) completes 23 years of academic excellence on Wednesday.

As part of the foundation day celebrations, Harbeen Arora, Founder & Global Chairperson, All Ladies League and Women Economic Forum, and Shalini Warrier, Chief Operating Officer, Federal Bank Ltd, will address the students and the IIM-K community.

Over the past two decades, IIM-K has come a long way and is on an exciting trajectory of expansion and growth. It has been playing a pioneering role in professionalising Indian management through its post- graduate, doctoral, and executive training programmes, as also research and consulting activities, said Debashis Chatterjee, Director.

Founded in 1996, IIM-K was the fifth IIM to be set up by the government. Starting in 1997 with a batch of 42 students for its PG programme, IIM-K’s intake for 2019 was 485 students, thus making it one of the fastest growing management schools in the country, he said.