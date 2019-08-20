Education

IIM-K completes 23 years of excellence today

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on August 20, 2019 Published on August 20, 2019

Students of IIM-Kozhikode   -  Website/IIM-Kozhikode

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) completes 23 years of academic excellence on Wednesday.

As part of the foundation day celebrations, Harbeen Arora, Founder & Global Chairperson, All Ladies League and Women Economic Forum, and Shalini Warrier, Chief Operating Officer, Federal Bank Ltd, will address the students and the IIM-K community.

Over the past two decades, IIM-K has come a long way and is on an exciting trajectory of expansion and growth. It has been playing a pioneering role in professionalising Indian management through its post- graduate, doctoral, and executive training programmes, as also research and consulting activities, said Debashis Chatterjee, Director.

Founded in 1996, IIM-K was the fifth IIM to be set up by the government. Starting in 1997 with a batch of 42 students for its PG programme, IIM-K’s intake for 2019 was 485 students, thus making it one of the fastest growing management schools in the country, he said.

Published on August 20, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NITK, HP Enterprise ink pact