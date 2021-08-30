IIMA to offer customised management programme for executives of DAE organisations

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) is to offer a customised management programme for senior executives of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), a statement said on Monday.

IIMA and the Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI) have signed a pact under which the former would offer the custom-designed ‘Sarabhai Management Development Programme for senior executives of DAE Organisations. This is the first of a series of management development programmes to be offered by IIMA under the terms of this agreement, the statement said.

Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA said, “Considering India’s atomic energy is poised for substantial growth in the next decade, we see this as a strategic knowledge partnership. Through this, we believe we can contribute to one of the crucial sectors of the Indian economy. The Government of India has embarked on an ambitious agenda to leverage the potential of nuclear power as an alternate source of energy to fulfil the country’s energy needs and reduce our dependence on other sources of energy. In this backdrop, we view this as an opportunity to train the participants on best practices that will help them apply their learnings in their roles at their respective organisations.”

Senior executives from DAE institutions such as the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), and Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI) would take part in the programme, which would commence on September 4, 2021.

The programme will help to assist participants in learning to effectively handle tasks by utilising their domain expertise. IIMA and HBNI would interact on distinct topics such as energy policy, risk management, talent management, leadership, public engagement, and communication through this series of management development programmes.