IIT-H: Winners declared in contest on finding child growth solutions

Romita Ghosh has been elected winner and Pankaj Saini, Runner-up in the WIN Challenged organised by the iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad and the US-based WIN Foundation.

The challenge was aimed at finding solutions to the problems around child growth and health monitoring.

Participants were asked to solve the problem in any of the three topics – find from a picture or set of pictures, estimate the height, weight and unlikely health issues in the children.

“This challenge focused on finding solutions for the problems by using the photographs of subjects using computer vision, artificial intelligence, machine learning and other deep technologies,” an IIT-H statement said.

The challenge was launched virtually in June second week. “After the preliminary round of screening, top participants were called for a virtual interview, and the two winners were selected based on their technical understanding to solve these problems,” it said.

“The outcomes would have the potential to address a major challenge of child nutrition programs – to measure the growth of large numbers of infants in urban slums, rural and tribal areas. It will help find quick suggestions for corrective measures in malnutrition cases,” it said.

“The incubator will get access to grants, pre-incubation support, mentorship, co-working space, and network for building successful prototypes,” S Suryakumar, Faculty-in-Charge, Innovation, Incubation & Startups at IIT Hyderabad, said.

The winners will also be able to test their prototypes in collaboration with WIN Foundation.

Set up in 2015, the incubator supported over 70 start-ups and helped them raise ₹50 crore in funding. The start-ups have so far realised revenues of ₹100 crore and generated 800 jobs.