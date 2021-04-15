IIT-M to host Industry Conclave 2021 on April 17-18

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Indian Institute of Technology Madras will host ‘Industry Conclave 2021’ on April 17 and 18 to promote industry-academia collaboration and develop means to generate new ideas for constructive partnerships.
This will become an annual event. The event will feature representatives from various government agencies and multinational corporates, says a press release.
Being organised by the Corporate Relations Cell of the International and Alumni Relations Student Council, IIT Madras, this initiative also aims to showcase the cutting-edge work research, innovation and start-up community of the Institute ecosystem.
Technical exhibitions will also be organised. All these projects will be live on the Conclave platform. The exhibitions would be in collaboration with various bodies of IIT Madras ecosystem including Centre For Innovation, Nirmaan, Healthcare Technology Innovation Cell and IIT Madras Incubation Cell.
The conclave is hosting a lecture series involving panel discussions on various topics spanning sustainable energy, healthcare, cyber security and innovation in defence. Prominent personalities in these fields will participate in these lectures on the two days of the event.
The entire event is open to the public, the release said.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...