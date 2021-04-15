IIT-M to host Industry Conclave 2021 on April 17-18

Indian Institute of Technology Madras will host ‘Industry Conclave 2021’ on April 17 and 18 to promote industry-academia collaboration and develop means to generate new ideas for constructive partnerships.

This will become an annual event. The event will feature representatives from various government agencies and multinational corporates, says a press release.

Being organised by the Corporate Relations Cell of the International and Alumni Relations Student Council, IIT Madras, this initiative also aims to showcase the cutting-edge work research, innovation and start-up community of the Institute ecosystem.

Technical exhibitions will also be organised. All these projects will be live on the Conclave platform. The exhibitions would be in collaboration with various bodies of IIT Madras ecosystem including Centre For Innovation, Nirmaan, Healthcare Technology Innovation Cell and IIT Madras Incubation Cell.

Technical exhibition

The conclave is hosting a lecture series involving panel discussions on various topics spanning sustainable energy, healthcare, cyber security and innovation in defence. Prominent personalities in these fields will participate in these lectures on the two days of the event.

The entire event is open to the public, the release said.