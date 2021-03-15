IIT Madras establishes advisory board

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has established the Institute Advisory Board comprising eminent alumni and well-wishers from across the world. The Board will provide guidance to the Institute on the best global practices followed by renowned international institutions, enabling it to emerge as one of the top educational and research institutions. The members are drawn from various fields, including business, academia and philanthropy.

The key objectives and outcomes envisaged include helping IIT Madras to continue raise an endowment of ₹2,000 crore; connecting faculty and students with internationally-acclaimed researchers and strengthening industry connections with the institute. The board will also help develop plans that will enable IIT Madras to achieve this goal and implement its Plan of Action outlined under the Institution of Eminence (IoE) project of the Government of India, says a press release.

A key aspect of the IoE initiative is that public institutions selected for this recognition will be provided financial assistance of up to ₹1,000 crore, over a period of five years to become on par with the best institutes at global level.

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, in the release said that the members of the board bring with them a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge related to the nurturing of world-class universities. “They share our dream that IIT Madras should grow and become one of the leading technical universities in the world and are committed to doing everything they can to make this a reality. We are very grateful to them for their deep commitment to the Institute,” he added.

The release said that the external members of the IIT Madras Institute Advisory Board include:

Anantha P. Chandrakasan, Dean, Massachusetts

Institute of Technology (MIT), US.

MM Murugappan, former Chairman, Murugappa Group

Rahul Mehta, Founder, Mehta Family Foundation, US

D Chandrasekhar, Founder and President, Madras Dyslexia Association

Prem Watsa, Founder Chairman and Chief Executive of Fairfax Financial Holdings, Canada

Gururaj ‘Desh’ Deshpande, Co-founder, Sycamore Networks Internet Equipment Manufacturer

Girish Reddy, founder and Managing Partner of Prisma Capital Partners, US

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures, Bengaluru

V Shankar, founder of CAMS, India

Kamal Duggirala, CEO of Alpha Omega Financial Systems, US