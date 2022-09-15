IIT Madras to launch e-Mobility course for working professionals

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is launching an industry-oriented Online Certificate Program on e-Mobility for working professionals. This was conceived with inputs from industry experts and would be continuously upgraded based on technology trends, market trends and industry needs. Out of the nine modules, four have industry professionals delivering content.

Offered through IIT Madras’ Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), the course will provide an overview of the e-Mobility Eco-System as well as basic fundamentals in technical areas such as vehicle development, power electronics, battery engineering, thermal management, power trains, and EMI/EMC, among others.

Ecosystem details on global and Indian market trends, technology trends, policy trends and supply chain trends will be given an overview before diving into technical details, says a press release.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We announced our dual degree in EV Engineering late last year — a program purely for our B.Tech Students. Ever since, there have been a great many enquiries from industry friends and well-wishers about a need for re-skilling or up-skilling their existing employees as the auto industry rapidly migrates major volumes to EVs in the coming years.”

IIT Madras is launching this program to address the needs of the various working professionals across industries and departments. It will continue to rapidly increase its presence in the e-Mobility space and primarily target remote delivery using advanced technology for working professionals who need flexibility and relevance, he said in the release.

Basic information

Program duration: The program contains 120 hours of video classes and another 40 hours of online contact classes with the faculty. The candidates need to complete regular assignments and a final evaluation, upon which they will receive a certificate.

September 30 is the last date to register for the batch starting on October 2. The first cohort will start at the beginning of October and registrations will happen on a first-come-first-served basis, the release said.

Details about the course can be obtained from https://elearn.nptel.ac.in/shop/iit-workshops/ongoing/e-mobility-and-electric-vehicle-engineering/.

Applicants can reach them at support-elearn@nptel.iitm.ac.in.