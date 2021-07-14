IMA welcomes decision to conduct NEET (PG) on September 11

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday welcomed the decision by the government to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG examination on September 11 therefore ending the uncertainty regarding holding the examination.
“We have decided to conduct NEET postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants,” said Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare in a tweet.
The statement from the IMA said, the Ministry and the National Board of examination of Medical Science are taking all possible steps to conduct the exams with adequate Covid protocol and the exams are scheduled to be held in 260 cities and 800 test centres across the country.
“This will enable almost all the doctors to get their exam centre at their place of choice,” it said.
“Now, it is also important to scale up the process of result publication, counselling and starting of the courses to be as quick as possible and hoping to welcome the new postgraduates by the end of October. The country is in need of manpower in all medical colleges as the final year postgraduates are already in the process of completing their exams,” the statement said.
It added that along with the centre merit list, the state merit list shall be also published and all States shall be also motivated to complete the process of admission as per the schedule and guidance.
Nearly 1.76 lakh students are going to participate in this NEET PG examination and the IMA wished all the best to them. As the central INCET exams will be over by July 22, the admission process for the all India and State quota shall go without much difficulty.
Meanwhile, (NEET) UG 2021 will also be conducted on September 12 across the country following Covid-19 protocols. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier said that to ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured.
