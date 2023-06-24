IMT Hyderabad and HCL Technologies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme specialised in Information Technology (IT).

The partnership aims to equip future business leaders with the necessary domain knowledge and functional expertise to excel in the IT industry. The collaboration intends to create a talent pool that is industry-ready and prepared for the challenges of the IT sector.

K Sriharsha Reddy, Director & Professor, IMT said the forthcoming launch of the PGDM IT program would receive complete support from corporate partners.

The service sector was contributing significantly to India’s economy, with Hyderabad being a national leader in information technology, e-commerce, and healthcare. Ashish Bhalla, Director -HR, HCL Technologies said the industry and academia partnering would help all stakeholders.

SK Joshi, Former Chief Secretary, Telangana said, “This partnership will enhance the skill development of aspiring IT professionals, equipping them with industry-relevant knowledge and expertise. It aligns with our vision to position Telangana as a hub of technological innovation and empowers the youth to contribute meaningfully to the State’s digital growth.’‘ according to a release.

