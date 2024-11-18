The Indian School of Business (ISB) has unveiled a refreshed logo, marking a step in its mission to develop leaders equipped with the knowledge and character to drive global transformation.

ISB’s updated logo is a manifestation of its strategic direction and symbolises the institution’s innovative and forward-thinking approach. It builds on ISB’s core elements while incorporating a modern, forward-thinking design with a bold, clean sans-serif wordmark.

Dean Madan Pillutla remarked, “Our new brand embodies ISB’s relentless pursuit of excellence. We are firmly committed to nurturing leaders who drive impactful change in a complex world. We are already on a path of evolution this year with a revised curriculum and a new programme for young leaders. Our new brand identity reflects our belief that the future belongs to those who create it.”

Brand consultancy Landor partnered with ISB to bring this vision to life.

Also read: ISB ranked first in India by Financial Times in Executive Education Custom Ranking 2024

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit