The Indian School of Business (ISB), has retained the top position in India while has been ranked second in Asia and gone up to the 26th position globally, from last year’s 29 in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Ranking, 2024.

ISB Executive Education, has also ranked the first globally in the “Future Use” parameter. Other significant parameters where the school stands out globally, are teaching methods, and materials, value for money, preparation, programme design and international clients.’

“The FT Ranking, resonates with ISB Executive Education’s commitment to equipping learners with knowledge and behaviours essential for effecting transformative change in global businesses and society, at large,’‘ Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean, Executive Education and Digital Learning, and Professor of Information Systems, ISB said in a release.

“Our transformative learning solutions equip learners with a mindset of growth and lifelong learning, encouraging them to embrace change, learn, adapt, and lead purposefully in a constantly evolving domestic and global business environment,’‘ she added.