JEE (Main) 2022 to be held in two sessions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the two sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam in April and May 2022.

As per the notification released by the NTA, the registration process for JEE (Main) 2022 will conclude on March 31. The first session of exams will be from April 16 to 21 and the second from May 24 to 29.

JEE (Main) comprises of two papers — paper 1 for admission to undergraduate engineering programs (B.E/B. Tech) and paper 2 for admission to B. Arch and B. Plan courses.

Eligibility

There is no age limit for appearing for JEE (Main) 2022. The candidates who have appeared or cleared the Class 12/equivalent exam in 2020, 2021, or are appearing in 2022 can apply.

Steps to register for JEE (Main) 2022

1. Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link for registration for JEE (Main) 2022 from the drop-down menu.

3. Candidates will be redirected to the registration portal.

4. The registered candidates can also use the direct link - https://bit.ly/3vtoIPK

5. Candidates can fill up the application form and upload the necessary documents.

6. The candidates can verify and submit the application after the payment of prescribed fees.

7. Candidates are advised to download a copy of the confirmation page after submitting the application.