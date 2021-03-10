Education

KCC Institute organises international conference on modern media technology

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 10, 2021

The KCC Institute of Legal and Higher Education, Greater Noida organised a two-day international conference on March 5-6 on the theme “Modern Media & Communication Technology”.

The conference focused on various themes such as Blue Journalism, Data storytelling, Open-source technology, collaborative human networks, fact-checking and debunking, AI-generated synthetic media among other issues. The conference was addressed by several senior media professionals and intellectuals to foster discussion on dimensions of technological competencies of the media Industry. The inaugural address was delivered by Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor, GGSIP University.

In another session, Sunil Mirza, Head, S& D Division, North India, The Hindu in his speech focused, on challenges regarding fake news and the need to check the authenticity of news before sharing or forwarding it further.

