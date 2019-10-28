Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to organise cultural programme to promote national unity

macOS Catalina: An upgrade guide
To celebrate unity in diversity, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to soon organise cultural programme KVS “Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat Parv”. The aim of the four day long event is to promote the cultural and literary skills of students through various competitions.
The event which is to be inaugurated by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank' here on October 31 will mark the participation of 2375 students and teachers from 25 regions of KVS.
In a bid to promote national unity and integrity, participants from all 25 regions would be paired to represent another state different than their own.
“Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan ‘Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat Parv’, aims to actively enhance interaction between students of diverse cultures living in different States of India. It is envisaged that through this exchange, the knowledge of the language, culture, traditions and practices of different states will lead to an enhanced understanding and bonding between one another,” said Santosh Kumar Mall, Commissioner, KVS.
The inaugural day theme of the event is Fit India, second day it’s Samagra Shiksha and Jal Suraksha, followed by ban on Single use plastic and Swachh Bharat, he added.
