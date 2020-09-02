Maharashtra to conduct CET for all professional courses from Oct 1-15

The Maharashtra Government has decided to conduct common entrance tests (CET) for all professional courses in the State from October 1 and 15, said Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday in a media statement.

A meeting between the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Samant and vice-chancellors of 13 universities will be held on Thursday to discuss the schedule and method of conducting the examination.

Samant said that they are planning to start with MHT-CET for engineering courses in the first week of October. Over five lakh students have registered for MHT-CET alone. The Governor wanted to hold the final-year exams using simpler methods, which will not cause any anxiety in the mind of the student community. He has also directed to seek the opinion of vice-chancellors as they are aware of the ground reality.

However, a decision on final-year university exams is still undecided and is expected in the next two days, following which the state will inform the UGC. The state is also planning to hold special exams for students who will miss out on this opportunity due to various problems, Samant said.