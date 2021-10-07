Militants kill 2 school teachers in Srinagar

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Suspected militants shot and killed two teachers in a government school in Srinagar on Thursday, the latest in a spate of targeted killings in Kashmir.
Gunmen stormed into the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Srinagar's Eidgah area and shot two teachers at close range, a government official said.
The victims were members of the region's minority Sikh and Hindu communities, the official and a fellow teacher at the school said.
Armed militants have waged a bloody insurgency against New Delhi since the 1990s in Jammu and Kashmir, which was India's only Muslim-majority State until Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government split it into two federally-administered territories in August 2019.
“The pistol-wielding men came into the school this morning and asked for the identity cards of the teachers and later fired at two teachers, one each from the minority Sikh and Hindu community,” the teacher said.
Also read: India slams Pak for raising Kashmir issue at UN, calls it world’s biggest destabilising force
On Tuesday, suspected militants killed a Kashmiri Hindu pharmacist and a non-Kashmiri street vendor in Srinagar,and shot dead another civilian in the northern district of Bandipora.
“Killing innocent civilians, including teachers, is a move to attack and damage the age-old tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir,” Kashmir's police chief, Dilbag Singh, told reporters.
In the last week, seven civilians have been killed in Kashmir. In all, 25 civilians, including political workers, have been killed in targeted assassinations this year, according to police records.
Singh said recent killings in Srinagar had been carried out by The Resistance Front.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...