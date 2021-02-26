Nasscom, Cisco, and AICTE join hands to offer virtual internships in cybersecurity

Nasscom FutureSkills Prime, in partnership with Cisco and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched a virtual internship program focusing on cybersecurity in India.

This collaboration between the industry and the government will help build a pool of skilled talent for the future. This is the first time AICTE has launched an internship online.

Cisco will support the initiative by offering 20,000 virtual internship opportunities in cybersecurity. The virtual internship program is an extension of Cisco's Networking Academy program and will be launched in two phases.

During Phase 1, 20,000 virtual internships on cybersecurity will be offered. Phase 2 will offer opportunities for new skills.

Students will be required to undertake a Cisco Networking Academy course to qualify for the program. This will be aided by a series of learning content provided by Cisco via the institution's NetAcad platform or the Nasscom FutureSkills Prime platform.

Once they complete the program, the applicants will be evaluated by Cisco NetAcad partners and eligible students will receive a digital certificate.

However, lack of skills and internship opportunities in the industry can hinder its capability to leverage new-age technologies. The program is meant to help students acquire skills that align with industry hiring criteria and make them industry-ready.

"Equipping a nation's workforce with digital skills, and fostering a culture of continuous innovation are foundational ingredients that can foster the ecosystem and propel the economy. By creating these internships, we aim to offer students an opportunity to upskill and reskill with relevant experience and competencies in emerging technologies,” Amit Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer · IT-ITES Sector Skill Council of India, Nasscom, said.

“Cybersecurity talent demand continues to outpace supply and is expected to increase five times over the next four years in India. To bridge this gap, training must be coupled with internships that offer relevant, on-ground experience to enhance employability,” said Sameer Garde - President India and SAARC – Cisco.

“Additionally, businesses must invest in specialized cybersecurity teams to develop cyber-resilience capabilities critical for the digital future,” added Garde.

“Cisco is providing 20,000 internships in association with Nasscom & FutureSkills Prime for undergraduates which will not only enhance the employability of students but help them to become entrepreneurs. Such engagements would help in achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).