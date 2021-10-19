NDMC starts process of online transfer of teachers, principals

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has started the process of online transfer of teachers and principals to bring “more transparency” in the system, with an online transfer module launched on Monday, officials said.

The module for teachers, was launched by North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh at the Civic Centre.

Addressing the event, Mayor Singh said that this system would bring more transparency, and teachers would not have to run for their transfer. Moreover it would reduce human interaction, he added.

NDMC’s education committee chairman Alok Sharma said the transfer process of teachers has been fully computerised by this module.

The applicant needs to apply through their biometric identity for transfer. In this, teachers and principals would be able to select a maximum of five schools according to priorities, and the computer will automatically allocate the school on the basis of ‘first come, first-serve’ according to vacant posts, he said.