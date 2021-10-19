NDMC starts process of online transfer of teachers, principals

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has started the process of online transfer of teachers and principals to bring “more transparency” in the system, with an online transfer module launched on Monday, officials said.
The module for teachers, was launched by North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh at the Civic Centre.
Addressing the event, Mayor Singh said that this system would bring more transparency, and teachers would not have to run for their transfer. Moreover it would reduce human interaction, he added.
NDMC’s education committee chairman Alok Sharma said the transfer process of teachers has been fully computerised by this module.
The applicant needs to apply through their biometric identity for transfer. In this, teachers and principals would be able to select a maximum of five schools according to priorities, and the computer will automatically allocate the school on the basis of ‘first come, first-serve’ according to vacant posts, he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...