The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has formulated the New Scheme of Education and Training in lines with International Education Standards and National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP).

The new scheme, which was notified in official gazette on Thursday, is tuned to mould aspiring chartered accountants into “future ready” professionals and prepare them as business solution providers.

This year ICAI will celebrate its 75th Foundation Day on July 1, 2023. The New Scheme will be released at the hands of President Droupadi Murmu, who will be the Chief Guest for the CA Foundation day event.

Commenting on the New Scheme, Aniket Sunil Talati, President ICAI said, “The New Scheme has been formulated after considering the inputs from various stakeholders. The New Scheme of Education and Training will come into effect from July 1, 2023 which is celebrated as CA Day.”

The ICAI, which is the world’s largest accounting body by membership and students, has now announced that the first foundation examination under the New Scheme would be held in June 2024. The first intermediate and final examination under the New Scheme would be held in May 2024.

The last Foundation examination under existing scheme would be held in December 2023. Also the last intermediate and final examination under existing scheme would be in November 2023.

