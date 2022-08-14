NIFT working on plan to offer hybrid courses: Piyush Goyal

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is working on a plan to offer hybrid courses to students, in addition to its regular campus courses that will enable youth to benefit from the expertise being offered by the institute, Commerce & Industry and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

“Going forward, NIFT will offer hybrid courses. In summers, when students (enrolled in regular campus courses) go home for two months, the students studying in the hybrid model could do their practical training on campus. The rest of the studies they could do online,” Goyal said in an interaction with the media on Saturday.

The Textile Ministry is also discussing with NIFT officials the option of opening small laboratories across the country, possibly by tying up with local universities to provide practical training to students who enroll for the hybrid courses once they are launched.

NIFT is a top institute of fashion design in the country and has a network of 16 professionally managed campuses in New Delhi, Chennai, Gandhinagar, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubneshwar, Jodhpur, Kangra, Kannur, Patna, Raebareli, Shillong and the newly added one in Srinagar.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Minister hoisted the national flag at Gandhi Darshan Museum and distributed flags on the occasion of Har Ghar Tiranga Mahotsav. “The campaign will generate a sense of patriotism in every citizen. Come let us all be a part of this campaign,” he said. Goyal also asked people to use made in India goods to give a boost to domestic production.