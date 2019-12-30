NIT Trichy alumni to contribute nearly $3 mn to institute over next two years

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
Alumni of NIT Trichy from all over the world are planning to contribute nearly $3 million to the institute in the next two years, according to Raja Renganathan, President of the US Chapter of the NIT Alumni Association. The US chapter was launched in California and its members have already started contributing to the alumnus, he told newspersons.
The aim, he said, was to ensure that NIT Trichy continued to produce more research scholars in different engineering verticals.
R Chandrasekar, Founding Member of Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Chairman’s Council NASSCOM, said the Global Alumni Meet 2020 to be held in Chennai on January 4, would be used as a platform to give back to the alma mater. The response has been very encouraging. The ambitious project of building a stadium in Trichy at an outlay of Rs 6.20 crore is expected to start in the next six months and likely to be completed by the end of 2021.
Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT Trichy, said there has been sea change in the outlook of past students of the institute, who were willing to contribute to the all-round development of the institution.
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
An intervention programme in Gujarat helps achieve safe motherhood
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
A narrow rally in stocks and debt defaults saw investors get a rather raw deal in 2019. We ask leading fund ...
This should provide a cushion against corrective declines
In a tough year for most asset classes, we broad-based our offerings and introduced more insightful new ...
The fund invests in large- and mid-cap stocks of both value and growth companies
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...