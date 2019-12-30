NIT Trichy alumni to contribute nearly $3 mn to institute over next two years

Alumni of NIT Trichy from all over the world are planning to contribute nearly $3 million to the institute in the next two years, according to Raja Renganathan, President of the US Chapter of the NIT Alumni Association. The US chapter was launched in California and its members have already started contributing to the alumnus, he told newspersons.

The aim, he said, was to ensure that NIT Trichy continued to produce more research scholars in different engineering verticals.

R Chandrasekar, Founding Member of Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Chairman’s Council NASSCOM, said the Global Alumni Meet 2020 to be held in Chennai on January 4, would be used as a platform to give back to the alma mater. The response has been very encouraging. The ambitious project of building a stadium in Trichy at an outlay of Rs 6.20 crore is expected to start in the next six months and likely to be completed by the end of 2021.

Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT Trichy, said there has been sea change in the outlook of past students of the institute, who were willing to contribute to the all-round development of the institution.