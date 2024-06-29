N

Even though the controversy over paper leaks continues, the National Testing Agency (NTA)) has announced revised dates for conduct of UGC – NET, Joint CSIR - UGC NET and NCET 2024. All three exams will be computer based.

The UGC – NET, cancelled a day after it was held on June 18 following a paper leak, will be conducted afresh from August 21 – September 4. This will be the June exam. There are two UGC – NET exams conducted during the year – one in June and another in December - for assistant professors and junior research fellows.

The Joint CSIR – UGC NET – postponed as a pre-emptive measure -- will be held from July 25 to July 27; while the previously postponed National Common Entrance Test (NCET) will take place on July 10.

The CSIR UGC – NET is accepted for PhD admissions in Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

The NCET is for a four-year integrated teacher education program. It too was postponed as a pre-emptive measure in view of paper leak allegations.