Panasonic India ventures into education sector; launches two new edu-tech solutions

Panasonic India on Tuesday announced the launch of two new edu-tech solutions – CareerEx and XcelIT.
It introduced the solutions at an official launch event held at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi, which was attended by Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE; MP Poonia, Vice-Chairman, AICTE; and Antriksh Johri, Director, CBSE, along with the deans and chairpersons of over 75 educational institutions across India.
CareerEx
and XcelIT are smartphone-based apps that provide a range of skill-based and educational courses. Panasonic said it has developed them to “upskill the technology talent pool” and help boost employment.
“Through the launch of CareerEx and XcelIT, we hope to develop another innovative edu-tech solution to upskill the technology talent pool to address the unemployment rate amongst urban youth and at the same time cater to the demands of industry. We are looking to positively impact nearly 100,000 students over the next five years,” said Atsushi Motoya, Head, Panasonic India Innovation Centre.
“India is rapidly moving towards becoming a digitally advanced country and we are witnessing a significant change in the way businesses are transforming,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Chief, Sanyo, and e-commerce, Panasonic India. “Bridging the required skill gap and building a future workforce ready for the next phase of technology disruption is the need of the hour.”
Students can also get a chance to work on Panasonic projects and internships, the company had said.
CareerEx is an app targeted at college students pursuing higher education. The platform offers courses on technologies such as data science, cloud computing, machine learning/AI and Internet of Things (IoT), among others.
XcellIT is targeted at school students primarily residing in tier II and III cities. The app provides guides and courses to help them prepare for competitive exams.
The apps are available on both iOS and Android platforms. CareerEx courses start at ₹9,999 a month while XcellIT courses are available at a starting price of ₹999 a month. Students can also access individual tests on XcellIT at ₹99 each.
CareerEx and XcelIT have been developed in-house, at Panasonic’s India Innovation Centre in Bengaluru.
