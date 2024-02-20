Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three hostels at National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) to the nation on Tuesday.

Three hostels, which were constructed with a Budget of over ₹130 crore, were dedicated to the nation via video conference. This event was a part of a larger programme wherein the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation infrastructure projects worth ₹13,300 crore in the education and skill sector.

Also read: PM Modi to dedicate six more AIIMS

The three hostels are named as Brahmagiri (boys hostel for 600 students), Shiwalik (boys hostel for 500 students), and Godavari (girls hostel for 430 students).

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, attended the event via virtual mode.

Established in 1960, NITK at Surathkal in Mangaluru taluk has 14 academic departments. These departments offer 11 undergraduate, 31 postgraduate and Doctoral research programmes.

The institute has nearly 7,000 students, most of them residing inside the campus. It has over 275 faculty members and more than 400 staff members. The institute has produced over 30,000 alumni since 1960.