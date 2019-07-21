Pratap Bhanu Mehta steps down as Ashoka University’s Vice-Chancellor

Pratap Bhanu Mehta stepped down from the post of Vice-Chancellor of Sonipat-based Ashoka University to focus on his academic ambitions. However, he will continue to teach at the university.

According to a statement issued by the university, Malabika Sarkar will succeed Pratap Bhanu. At present, Sarkar is the Principal Advisor of the university and former Dean of Faculty and Research.

“Over the past two years, I have been a part of Ashoka University’s journey to becoming one of the world’s leading Liberal Arts institutions. For the past some time, I have been a little stretched by the time that the increasing complexity of tasks that a fast growing university like Ashoka demands from a role as critical as that of the Vice-Chancellor. I am personally at a stage where I would like to complete some longstanding academic tasks that I had set myself," said Mehta

Therefore, it seemed an appropriate time to hand over the baton to very competent hands while continuing to play an even more active part in the academic life of the University, he added.

Sarkar is a former Vice-Chancellor of Kolkata's Presidency University and a Professor of English Literature. She was earlier Professor of English at Jadavpur University and a member of the Jadavpur University Council and member of various academic bodies of the University.

"Ashoka University is today recognized and respected for its focus on academic excellence, global outlook, innovations in education and being a confluence of many streams of thought. I am privileged to have been a part of the journey. I look forward to working with the faculty and students to build a world class university," said Sarkar, Vice Chancellor-Designate.