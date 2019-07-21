Pratap Bhanu Mehta steps down as Ashoka University’s Vice-Chancellor

A run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
Pratap Bhanu Mehta stepped down from the post of Vice-Chancellor of Sonipat-based Ashoka University to focus on his academic ambitions. However, he will continue to teach at the university.
According to a statement issued by the university, Malabika Sarkar will succeed Pratap Bhanu. At present, Sarkar is the Principal Advisor of the university and former Dean of Faculty and Research.
“Over the past two years, I have been a part of Ashoka University’s journey to becoming one of the world’s leading Liberal Arts institutions. For the past some time, I have been a little stretched by the time that the increasing complexity of tasks that a fast growing university like Ashoka demands from a role as critical as that of the Vice-Chancellor. I am personally at a stage where I would like to complete some longstanding academic tasks that I had set myself," said Mehta
Therefore, it seemed an appropriate time to hand over the baton to very competent hands while continuing to play an even more active part in the academic life of the University, he added.
Sarkar is a former Vice-Chancellor of Kolkata's Presidency University and a Professor of English Literature. She was earlier Professor of English at Jadavpur University and a member of the Jadavpur University Council and member of various academic bodies of the University.
"Ashoka University is today recognized and respected for its focus on academic excellence, global outlook, innovations in education and being a confluence of many streams of thought. I am privileged to have been a part of the journey. I look forward to working with the faculty and students to build a world class university," said Sarkar, Vice Chancellor-Designate.
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
World Health Assembly has adopted a key resolution in this regard, a welcome move
Viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide, causing 1.4 million deaths a year, says the ...
An estimated 820 million people did not have enough to eat in 2018, up from 811 million in the previous year, ...
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...