President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed hope that half of the practising chartered accountants (CAs) in the country will be women in next 25 years.

She was speaking at a function to mark the 75th Chartered Accountants’ Day organised by the Institute of Chartered Accounts in India (ICAI). She said that she has been informed that there are around 3.5 lakhs CAs in India.

“It is mater of great happiness that number of females is rising in this profession. I have been told that as on date, out of total passed candidates, share of female is 42 per cent. I hope when India will be celebrating 100 years of its independence in 2047 and your institution too will be celebrating the same, number of practising women Chartered Accountants would be 50 per cent in the country.”

She reminded everyone present during the event that women are normally skilled Finance Manager or Accountant. “Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is an example of this,” she said. Further, she added that women have a habit to save for rainy days. She expressed happiness that ICAI has launched ‘Financial and Tax Literacy’ for women.

She also called for efforts be made to ensure that the chartered accountancy profession becomes a “pillar of economic governance.”

Earlier, in a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted CAs. “On #CharteredAccountantsDay , we honour a professional community which is among our nation’s key financial architects. Their analytical acumen and steadfast commitment are crucial in strengthening our economy. Their expertise helps build a prosperous and self-reliant India,” he said.

On #CharteredAccountantsDay, we honour a professional community which is among our nation's key financial architects. Their analytical acumen and steadfast commitment are crucial in strengthening our economy. Their expertise helps build a prosperous and self-reliant India. #CADay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2023