Sachin Tendulkar to coach, mentor learners of Unacademy

Homegrown ed-tech platform Unacademy on Tuesday announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with cricket star Sachin Tendulkar.

As part of the deal, Unacademy Learners will be coached and mentored by Tendulkar through a series of live interactive classes accessible free of cost on the Unacademy platform. The iconic cricketer has been roped in to serve as a brand ambassador for the platform.

“Our focus at Unacademy has always been to democratise education and create holistic learning solutions that go beyond traditional forms of education. With this partnership, we are creating an unmatched learning experience by having Sachin share his life lessons with our learners and coach them. We are working on developing a deeper content-led partnership, the contours of which will be revealed in the coming months,” said Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy Group.

“I have always believed in the power of sports as a medium that not only unifies people but also gives invaluable lessons which can help individuals in any walk of life. It has always been my endeavour to share my learnings of the game with young girls and boys and inspire them to be the best version of themselves,” said Tendulkar.

“As a learning platform, Unacademy has always bridged geographical boundaries by making learning accessible from any part of India. When my vision matched with Unacademy’s mission to democratise education, we decided to come together to create a unique learning experience,” added the former Team India Captain.

Unacademy will develop a deeper content-led integration with Tendulkar in the sports learning category, as part of the partnership, the details for which will be shared in the next few months.

Tendulkar, who made his Test debut in November 1989 against Pakistan in Karachi, retired in November 2013 after playing his 200th Test match against the West Indies in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. He has captained India twice during his 24-year long career.