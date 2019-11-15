Education

Samsung India announces scholarships for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya students

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 15, 2019 Published on November 15, 2019

Star Scholar programme offers financial assistance up to ₹2 lakh for one academic year.

Samsung India has announced this year's scholarships for 560 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) students under its Samsung Star Scholar programme.

"Under the programme, Samsung offers scholarships to those JNV students who are pursuing a full-term B.Tech/Dual degree (B.tech+ M.tech) course in Institute of Technology (IIT) or a National Institute of Technology (NIT)", the statement issued by the company said.

Currently, applications are being accepted for a scholarship for the academic year 2019-2020, and the last date for submission and all related documents is December 10, 2019.

Of the 560 scholarships, 150 are expected to be for new applicants, and 410 students may be granted a renewal of their existing scholarship.

"As ‘Samsung Star Scholar’ program enters its third year, we plan to extend scholarships to 560 students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya across the country to pursue B.Tech and M.Tech courses at the prestigious IITs and NITs," said Peter Rhee, Corporate Vice President, Samsung India.

The programme offers a scholarship of up to ₹2 lakh for expenses related to tuition, examination, hostel and mess, for one academic year. Interestingly, scholarship renewal is extendable if a student fulfils specific criteria for the subsequent years of his/her course in the institute.

