Students can now seek provisional admission to CA foundation course after class 10: ICAI

Students will now be able to seek provisional admission to foundation course of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) after Class 10 exams, according to new norms.
However, provisional admission to the foundation course will only be regularised once a candidate clears Class 12 exams.
The new norms will enable students to become a Chartered Accountant (CA) six months before the present timeline.
“The institute has recently got the approval of the government for amending the regulations 25E, 25F & 28F of Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988, which now enables candidate to provisionally register in the Foundation Course of ICAI after passing Class 10 examinations. However, provisional admission to the foundation course will only be regularised once the candidate clears class 12 exams,” said Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI.
“This will help students to prepare for the foundation course while pursuing class 11 and 12 and thus students would have ample time to update their knowledge and acquire requisite techniques to appear and pass CA foundation with flying colours. The ICAI also offers free online classes to students of the foundation which can be accessed anytime, anywhere,” Gupta added.
After appearing for class 12 examination in February or March, students would then be eligible to take the foundation examination to be held in May or June.
Detailing the advantages of new entry requirements, Gupta said, “Students can provisionally register themselves for the CA Foundation course after passing class 10 examination hence providing them with more time for developing, understanding and preparing for the professional course.”
“Students will be able to complete four months study period while pursuing class 11 and 12 and appear in foundation examination in May or June immediately after appearing in class 12 examination. With the new norms, students will be able complete CA course and become Chartered Accountant, six months in advance, due to early admission,” he said.
