Sulekha forays into ed-tech space

Sulekha, a leading marketplace for expert services, has forayed into the ed-tech space by launching a distinct English-learning platform 'Capshine'.

The fully-online platform sees college students, those aspiring to study abroad, salaried professionals, service sector workforce (including gig workers), homemakers, self-employed and small-scale entrepreneurs as its potential target market.

"We see a huge opportunity in this space with a total addressable market of over 250 million Indians under these segments. Even if they pay as little as Rs. 400 per month, we are talking about a market size of $12.8 billion," Satya Prabhakar, CEO of Capshine, told BusinessLine.

With the formalisation of 'work from anywhere', companies hire big time from Tier 2 & 3 cities. Capshine sees ample opportunity in smaller towns where lack of fluency in English is one of the major impediments to employability and growth.

Prabhakar said the platform will help people from smaller towns and the homemakers, service sector or gig economy workers or anyone to advance professionally and arrive socially through improved English fluency.

Priced at ₹399 per month, Capshine's course offerings include general English, spoken English and English-based skills such as business writing, creative writing, interviews and public speaking skills etc.

It also offers test prep courses for English proficiency tests such as IELTS, TOEFL, SAT, English GMAT, and GRE.

Capshine adopts an innovative methodology for English learning through gamification, team learning and bit-sized courses for learning on the go. It offers live club meets, personal coach, daily micro-lessons, monthly fluency tracker, live & on-demand courses, self-study aids.

Launched in April 2021, Capshine currently has over 20,000 active users, with 70 per cent coming from Tier 2&3 cities.

"We already have four institutions including Power Centre - a leading partner of Microsoft, SRM University and another university in Madurai. We are also talking to actor Suriya's Agaram Foundation to take all those kids for english learning," Prabhakar said.