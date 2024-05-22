SuperKalam, an AI-led personal mentor for students preparing for competitive exams, has concluded a seed funding round, raising $2 million.

The company said the funding will be utilized to improve SuperKalam’s AI-led educational platform, expand its reach, enhance user experience, and foster innovation in learning services.

The funding round was led by YCombinator and Fundersclub with participation from investors including YC Partner Puneet Kumar, GoodWater Capital, Nurture Ventures, SuperCapital and Pareto Ventures, among others.

Vimal Singh Rathore, Co Founder & CEO of SuperKalam said, “We are excited to have iconic investors join us in our mission to rethink learning in an AI-first world. At SuperKalam, we are committed to leading this change by transitioning from unilateral content broadcasts to delivering personalized learning that adapts to each student’s unique needs.”

This is the second edtech startup by cofounder Vimal, following Coursavy, which was acquired by Unacademy in September 2020.

Founded in July 2023 by Vimal Singh Rathore and Aseem Gupta, SuperKalam claims to leverage Artificial Intelligence to provide guidance and support for competitive exams. The company says it places students at the centre of a customised learning experience. By utilizing AI-driven analytics, the platform is said to adapt to each student’s needs, offering tailored learning paths, instant doubt resolution, and progress tracking. The platform currently has over 60,000 students.

Boris Silver, Founding Partner at Fundersclub, said, “We are always on the lookout for ventures that can create significant value for customers. India’s edtech market is full of opportunity, and in SuperKalam, we see the potential for significant impact. We believe the founding team has strong experience in the market and their product has tremendous potential.”

(With inputs from BL Intern Nivasini Azagappan)

