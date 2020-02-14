TAPMI bags top two slots in IBS-BLoC case challenge

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Students from TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) Manipal won the first and second positions in the IBS-BusinessLine on Campus Rol-a-Cola case study challenge.
For the contest, B-schoolers had to come up with strategies on how Rol-a-Cola can clock $1-billion in sales within a year of its re-launch in September 2019. Several B-schools from across the country participated in the contest.
Shashank Kamath, who was awarded the top prize, impressed the jury with his first-person account of the way nostalgia works vis-a-vis brands and why it an important precursor to brand re-introduction.
Venu Gopal Rao, Professor of Marketing, ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad, who evaluated the entries, said: “The long-term strategies suggested for Rol-a-Cola are in line with market realities. For example, that Parle must focus on traditional channels given the fact that e-commerce generates very little in terms of revenues for products such as Rol-a-Cola was a plausible argument.”
Anwesita Kar and Ankita Dharmadhikari, also from TAPMI, were the first runners-up. For success in the rural market, both came up with the offbeat and practical idea of introducing a ₹1 Rola-a-Cola pack.
Ritika Jha, a student of IIM Shillong, bagged the second runners-up position. In an assessment of her submission, Rao said: “The participant analysed the backdrop in which Parle introduced the cola candy. Taking the example of how an endorser brand helped reignite the brand association for Rol-a-Cola indicates clarity of thought.”
The third runners-up were Preeti S and Trusha P Mehta from MOP Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai, followed by fourth runners-up Ankit Saharia and Riya Handique, students of IIM Ranchi.
Sanjib Dutta, Research Lead, and Anil Anirudhan, Senior Research Associate at ICFAI Business School’s Case Research Centre, authored the case. Leather goods brand Hidesign was the prize sponsor, giving away ₹25,000 in gift vouchers to the top three teams.
The next case contest, for which students need to recommend an HR strategy for Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, has been posted on www.https://bloncampus.thehindubusinessline.com
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...