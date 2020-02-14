TAPMI bags top two slots in IBS-BLoC case challenge

Students from TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) Manipal won the first and second positions in the IBS-BusinessLine on Campus Rol-a-Cola case study challenge.

For the contest, B-schoolers had to come up with strategies on how Rol-a-Cola can clock $1-billion in sales within a year of its re-launch in September 2019. Several B-schools from across the country participated in the contest.

Shashank Kamath, who was awarded the top prize, impressed the jury with his first-person account of the way nostalgia works vis-a-vis brands and why it an important precursor to brand re-introduction.

Venu Gopal Rao, Professor of Marketing, ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad, who evaluated the entries, said: “The long-term strategies suggested for Rol-a-Cola are in line with market realities. For example, that Parle must focus on traditional channels given the fact that e-commerce generates very little in terms of revenues for products such as Rol-a-Cola was a plausible argument.”

Anwesita Kar and Ankita Dharmadhikari, also from TAPMI, were the first runners-up. For success in the rural market, both came up with the offbeat and practical idea of introducing a ₹1 Rola-a-Cola pack.

Ritika Jha, a student of IIM Shillong, bagged the second runners-up position. In an assessment of her submission, Rao said: “The participant analysed the backdrop in which Parle introduced the cola candy. Taking the example of how an endorser brand helped reignite the brand association for Rol-a-Cola indicates clarity of thought.”

The third runners-up were Preeti S and Trusha P Mehta from MOP Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai, followed by fourth runners-up Ankit Saharia and Riya Handique, students of IIM Ranchi.

Sanjib Dutta, Research Lead, and Anil Anirudhan, Senior Research Associate at ICFAI Business School’s Case Research Centre, authored the case. Leather goods brand Hidesign was the prize sponsor, giving away ₹25,000 in gift vouchers to the top three teams.

