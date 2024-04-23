A total of 510 students from the 2022-24 batch of TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) graduated at the 38th annual graduation ceremony in Manipal. Of them, 364 students were from the flagship MBA course, 52 students from MBA (Banking and Financial Services), 49 from MBA (Human Resources Management), 24 students from MBA (Marketing), and 21 students from MBA (International Business).

The first degree was conferred posthumously to Jashwini H Reddy (MBA -Banking and Financial Services), who died in a road accident. The gathering observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect.

A media statement said that the ceremony was graced by Guest of Honour Rajiv Mirwani, Managing Director (Financial Products), South Asia, Bloomberg LP. During the ceremony, Mirwani delivered the convocation address and conferred degrees and special awards to students who have demonstrated academic excellence.

TAPMI is a business school under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).

Lt General MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, presided over the convocation ceremony. Rajeev Kumra, Director of TAPMI, delivered the institute report. The TMA Pai gold medal for research excellence was presented to Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Management, Law, Humanities and Social Sciences) of MAHE.

With 100 per cent placement across courses, TAPMI’s graduating batch of 2022-2024 have secured placement offers from reputed companies, including Accenture, Nomura, Cognizant Technologies, TATA Capital, Adani, Deloitte, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, Titan, and Axis Bank, JP Morgan Chase to name a few, the statement said.

