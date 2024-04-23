Intellect Design Arena Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.07 per cent after the company reported that its transaction banking specialist, Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) with Jordan Kuwait Banks implemented a fully integrated Corporate Banking platform. It is powered by eMACH.ai with 50 per cent coverage amongst active transaction banks in the country.

The company informed, its platform offers features for digital cash management, trade finance, and payments, supported by the omni-channel Digital Customer Experience suite (CBX) and mobile banking services. This implementation is expected to enhance the digital experience for SME and corporate clients in Jordan across various sectors, including power, real estate, energy, hospitality, medical, and aviation.

Manish Maakan, Chief Executive Officer, iGTB, said, “Corporate clients can now enjoy an experience previously exclusive to retail and B2C sectors. Among the six banks providing Transaction Banking services in Jordan, three of the largest now rely on iGTB, capturing an impressive 50% market share. Today, more than 60% of the world’s top corporate banks #winwithiGTB and are powered by Intellect’s Transaction banking products and solutions, this includes 9 of the top 10 Middle East banks.”

The shares were up by 0.07% to ₹999 at 12.29 pm on the BSE.