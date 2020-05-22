Tata Power’s Club Enerji introduces the ‘E-learning Fridays’ episodes

Apple’s HomePod: This smart speaker is all about music
Great sound quality with a deep rich chocolaty bass and room-sensing abilities, plus a layer of Siri-style ...
Club Enerji, Tata Power's nationwide movement, on Thursday announced the launch of its ‘E-learning Fridays’ module. The show comprises of a weekly Webisode series for children and their parents to adopt sustainable living practices amid lockdown.
As the name suggests, episodes of this new series will be available across all the social media platforms of Club Enerji every Friday, starting May 22.
For this module, Club Enerji has specially designed each webisode with its various modules. The show highlights several aspects of conservation including saving water, saying no to plastic, creation of energy, and the environmental impact due to misuse of energy. Each episode is followed by a fun & informative quiz at the end.
The company said that simultaneously, it will also sensitize children and their parents with simple methods to reduce consumption and wastage of energy at home and increase saving from their electricity bills and help create a healthier planet.
Speaking about this series, Shalini Singh, Chief-Corporate Communications & Sustainability, Tata Power said in an official statement: "There has been a significant rise in the consumption of online content hosted across various platforms amid lockdown. ‘E-learning Fridays’ is our way of reaching out to the future generation online by delivering relevant and practical information that will inspire children and adults alike to change the way they think and act.”
She added: “The series will not only enable them to take control of how much energy they use on a daily basis but also inform them about the benefits of saving it making them an important part of our energy saving journey."
Club Enerji noted that through its various modules, it aims to transform children all around the country into responsible citizens and proactive leaders of the future.
