Teachmint raises $20 million in pre-Series B round

Online teaching platform Teachmint, has raised $20 million in a pre-Series B round led by Learn Capital with participation from CM Ventures. This funding comes close on the heels of its $16.5-million Series A fund raise in May, also led by Learn Capital, with participation from CM Ventures, Lightspeed and Better Capital.
In addition to this, Teachmint is now ranked as the #1 top free education app on Google Play Store, an indication of the platform’s immense popularity and widespread adoption by educators across the country.
Teachmint is a mobile and video-first teaching platform built exclusively to help teachers digitise their classrooms. The fresh infusion of funds will power their continued focus on the development of live teaching technology as well as aid the enhancement of their product. The funding will also fuel Teachmint’s expansion into newer markets and the hiring of skilled talent.
This is Teachmint’s fourth round of fundraise in roughly a year from its inception, making it the fastest edtech start-up in India to raise $40 million. With this latest round of funding, the company has also seen a 3x jump in its valuation in just two months.
“It has been truly humbling to see the widespread adoption of Teachmint by teachers and students across India. With our platform usage growing 25x over the last quarter, we are becoming the default teaching application in India and the largest live teaching platform globally, outside China,” said Mihir Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Teachmint.
The start-up has also launched a new product which expands their offerings to schools and colleges. Teachmint for Institute offers educational institutes a highly simple, effective and intuitive platform to conduct and monitor all their online classes and institute activities. From automating attendance, fees collection and performance assessments to recording and storing lectures, Teachmint for Institute helps educational institutes become future-ready and operate in a unique blend of online and offline through technology enablement.
