The NEET-PG 2024 will be held on August 11 in two shifts, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences announced on Friday.
The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 23. “In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination has been rescheduled. It will now be conducted on August 11 in two shifts....
The Union Health Ministry on June 22 postponed the entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a “precautionary measure” in the wake of allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.
