TNAU shifts to remote teaching for all PG programmes

The farm varsity here has initiated remote teaching for students pursuing Masters programme and doctoral scholars.

A total of 344 students pursuing masters degree across 33 disciplines and 172 doctoral scholars from 29 disciplines across the country are expected to be benefitted from this uninterrupted education, said N Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

The programme has been launched using Microsoft Team Software. It is imperative to shift our teaching to a remote mode as it is being done all over the globe, he said