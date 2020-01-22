TNAU V-C gets Harit Ratna Award

N Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, has been conferred ‘Harit Ratna Award 2019’ by the All India Agricultural Students Association for dissemination of ₹30-crore entrepreneurship project in agri-business and for motivating students to the agriculture sector in the State.

The award was conferred at the 5th National Youth Convention at Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya in Raipur recently.