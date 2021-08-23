US embassy approves record number of student visas this year

The United States’ Mission in India has approved more student visa applicants in 2021 than ever before, despite the global Covid-19 pandemic, with more than 55,000 students and exchange visitors already boarding planes to study in the US, and more students being approved every day, according to an official statement.

“In July, as soon as conditions allowed for the resumption of visa services without endangering applicants’ health and safety, consular teams worked not only to match, but surpass, their pre-Covid workload. The US Embassy and Consulates opened additional hours for visa appointments and made every possible effort to ensure timely arrival for academic programs for as many students as possible. Ultimately, these efforts paid off, as more students than ever before received visas to study in the US,” the statement issued by the US Embassy in India pointed out.

Second Covid wave

Embassies and Consulates typically begin interviewing fall semester students for a given year in May, but the second wave of Covid-19 forced the Mission to delay the commencement of its student visa season by two months.

The Embassy informed that EducationUSA University Virtual Fairs, will be held on August 27, for prospective graduate students and September 3 for prospective undergraduate students and interested students could participate. Indian students can engage with US university representatives and EducationUSA advisers to better understand the wide spectrum of educational.

“Studying in the US is a unique and often life-changing experience for Indian students, granting fresh, global perspectives and frequently leading to invaluable career opportunities. Indian students also enrich US society, achieve high levels of academic success, and deepen the bonds of friendship between our countries. The many hard-working women and men of the US Mission to India are proud to facilitate their travel and study,” said US Ambassador to India Atul Keshap.

As the summer student rush dissipates, the Mission will turn its effort to other visa categories, the statement added.