Eight states get Rs 5,751 crore as NDRF assistance

The Centre on Friday approved an additional central assistance of Rs 5,751.27 crore to eight states, including Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar, from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), an official statement said here.

A high-level committee headed by Home Minister Amit Shah cleared the assistance, which was given to states affected by natural disasters in 2019. The relief is mainly given for damage caused during floods, landslides, cyclone Bulbul and drought.

While a sum of Rs 1,758.18 crore was given to Maharahstra, which suffered due to floods during the 2019 monsoon season, Rajasthan and West Bengal have got Rs 1,119.98 crore and Rs 1,090.68 crore respectively. Bihar has been allocated Rs 953.17 crore and Kerala Rs 460.77 crore. Among other states that have received NDRF assistance are Odisha, Nagaland and Karnataka.

During 2019-20, the Centre hasreleased Rs 1,0937.62 crore to 29 States as Central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and additional assistance of Rs. 14,108.58 crore to eight States under NDRF.