Voting was underway on Friday in 102 Lok Sabha seats spread across 21 states and Union territories in the first of the seven phases of the world’s largest electoral exercise, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers.

He especially called upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.

Polling began at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m. Over 16.63 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. In the first phase, there are 35.67 lakh first-time voters, besides 3.51 crore young voters in the 20-29 age group.

Puducherry..Chief Minister Rangaswamy registered his vote at Tilaspet Government Boys Middle School | Photo Credit:

As the voting commenced, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged voters to cast their ballots carefully and asserted that a new era of economic empowerment and equal opportunities beckons them.

Appealing to people to vote in large numbers, he said on X that “the fight to protect our Constitution and Democracy begins today.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi urged voters to strengthen democracy and open ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ in every corner of the country by defeating hatred.

Nagpur: BJP candidate from Nagpur Nitin Gadkari with his family shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur, Friday, April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

“Today is the first phase of voting! Remember, each and every vote of yours is going to decide the future of India’s democracy and its generations,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

“Go out and strengthen democracy by applying the balm of your vote on the wounds inflicted on the soul of the country in the last 10 years,” he said.

The Congress leader added that defeating hatred would open ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ in every corner of the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to people to choose a strong and decisive leader who has shown determination to free the country from corruption, nepotism, and appeasement while fulfilling its promises.

Election officials said a voter turnout of 11.15 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in the five Lok Sabha seats of Assam, while over 15 per cent voters exercised their franchise in three Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal.

Among the prominent early voters were Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who cast his vote at Walbakgre polling station in Tura Lok Sabha constituency, Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, who cast his ballot in Nagpur, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who exercised his franchise in Bikaner and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Nagra Terai polling station in Khatima.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also cast their votes in their native villages as the polling for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies in the state began.

Sangma, who drove to the polling station, said, “I reached the booth at 6.30, hoping to vote first. But I was pleasantly surprised that there were many people before me. It is a healthy trend. Voting is a right of every citizen.”

Rijiju cast his vote in his village, Nafra, in the newly created Bichom district, while Khandu exercised his franchise in the Mukto constituency in the Tawang district.

The counting of votes in the elections that will conclude on June 1 will be taken up on June 4.

Polling is being held for all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1).

Besides, voting is underway in 12 seats of Rajasthan: eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two in Manipur, and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh.

Rampur: Senior BJP leader and former Union Cabinet Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and his wife show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Rampur, Friday, April 19, 2024

Simultaneously, assembly elections are being held in Arunachal Pradesh (60 seats) and Sikkim (32 seats).

Among the prominent candidates in the fray in the first phase are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sarbananda Sonowal, Gaurav Gogoi of Congress and DMK’s Kanimozhi. An aggressive K Annamalai, who is steering the BJP campaign in Tamil Nadu, is also among the contestants.

Vishnu Narayan Sabhahit, a Hindu priest shows his ink-marked finger after voting at a polling station during the first phase of the general election at Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, India, April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit:

The Election Commission has deployed over 18 lakh polling personnel across 1.87 lakh stations.

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Modi is seeking a stronger majority, the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc are hoping for a rebound after facing reverses in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami with his family members waiting in a queue to cast vote for the Lok Sabha election at a polling booth in his native village Siluvampalayam near Edappadi town in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 19 April 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Besides Gadkari and Sonowal, seven other Union ministers—Bhupendra Yadav, Kiren Rijiju, Sanjeev Baliyan, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, L Murugan, and Nisith Pramanik—are in the first phase’s poll fray.

Two former chief ministers--Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura) and Nabam Tuki (Arunachal Pradesh)--and Tamilisai Soundararajan, who recently resigned as governor of Telangana to return to active politics, also figure in the poll battle. Soundararajan is contesting from Chennai South on a BJP ticket.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar urged people to cast their ballot on Thursday. He reminded people of the significance of each vote, saying there have been instances when one vote has mattered in a critical contest.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit