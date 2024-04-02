Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of Lok Sabha polls began his campaigning in Karnataka on Tuesday.

While he solidified collaborations with alliance for the season -- Janata Dal (Secular) -- he also took a dig at the Congress, accusing them of having internal tussles, politicising funds for drought relief issues, and ignoring the interests of the people.

The minister held a joint meeting with BJP and JDS leaders, as both the parties are due to put up a united front in the upcoming elections. The alliance with JDS is likely to help BJP gain ground in the southern karnataka region. Shah, on his visit also held a meeting with the party dissidents from multiple lok sabha constituencies, as some leaders were unhappy after the ticket distribution.

Shah was campaigning in the Bengaluru Rural constituency, where the party has fielded C N Manjunath, son-in-law of JDS honcho Deve Gowda. The electoral first-timer will be contesting against D K Suresh, brother of Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

On his visit, addressing the convention of representatives from BJP’s Shakti Kendras, Shah took a dig at the Congress, and said that the Congress party has issues internally, as Siddaramaih is trying to save his CM position and Shivakumar is vying for the seat of CM. “The Congress government is neither bothered about development of the State nor protecting the interests of people,” he said.

He also expressed concern about the State’s current drought and accused the Congress government of postponing the process of sending a memorandum requesting drought aid to the Center by three months. Given that polls prompted the implementation of the model code of conduct, he stated that the Election Commission is currently considering the drought assistance issue. However, he claimed that the Congress government is politicizing the topic of drought help.

On the contrary, in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah asserted that Shah had no moral right to ask Karnataka voters for their support. He also charged the BJP-led Central government of betraying and treating the state’s citizens unfairly, specifically regarding the delay in the release of funds.