Andhra Pradesh has witnessed 78.34 per cent polling till midnight on Monday, in the fourth phase of general elections for 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), AP, Mukhesh Kumar Meena is likely to announce the final polling percentage later in the day today and had already stated that the state witnessed ‘massive polling’. The total voting percentage in the state is likely to cross 79 per cent voter turnout recorded in the previous elections in 2019.

In view of the clashes in many places across the state, especially in Rayalaseema and Palnadu, the CEO will hold a meeting today with representatives of all political parties in the state to take note of complaints.

The higher turnout is being interpreted by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Opposition Front of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena (JS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as `indication’ for their respective victory.

Senior YSRCP Vijayasai Reddy said, the higher turnout of the voters was “not an indication of the anti-incumbency but a sign of positive vote for policies of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.’‘

TDP Chief, N Chandrababu Naidu and JS President, Pawan Kalyan termed the polling as a reflection of awareness of the voters and ‘strong’ support for the Opposition Front.