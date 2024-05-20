Andhra Pradesh Government spent ₹7,546 crore including disbursals pertaining to the welfare schemes during May 14-18, 2024.

The release of funds immediately after the elections triggered a political controversy in the State with allegations that `huge’ amounts were released to clear the pending bills of `unnamed’ contractors who were in the good books of the ruling YSR Congress Party Government.

However, in a release on the expenditure incurred, the Finance Department said it was “taking action in matter pertaining to expenditure in conformity with the guidelines of the Model Code of Conduct and the directives issued by the Election Commission of India from time to time, in respect of all its activities including clearing of bills.’‘

The major share of expenditure (78 per cent) was made for Direct Benefit Schemes (DBT) and more than 99 per cent of the total expenditure was made for other than works expenditure, it said adding, only ₹7 crore payment was made to works relating to courts, among others.