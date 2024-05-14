Andhra Pradesh is attracting attention for its voter turnout, with a record 81 per cent polling on Monday for both the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.

According to Mukesh Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), AP voting continued till 2 am in many booths, and the total percentage could go up further once final data is compiled.

The turnout was massive this year . The polling percentage was 79.74 in the 2019 elections, when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lost power to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). In 2014, when the State was bifurcated, the voter turnout was 74 per cent and the TDP secured the mandate.

“The voter turnout reflects higher consciousness among the voters, which is very progressive,’‘ PV Ramesh, former Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, told businessline.

“The electoral rolls have also been cleaned up, which can push up the percentage. The increased role of civil society in creating a responsible attitude should also be factored in,’‘ he said.

TWO BLOCKS

The YSRCP and the TDP-Jana Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposition front are mega political formations in the State this time, with a massive campaign from both sides that began in February, much ahead of the polling schedule.

And YSRCP and TDP are grassroots cadre-based parties that can bring even reluctant voters to booths.

ISSUES

An analysis of polling data from the last three elections shows a correlation between the major issues in the State and the turnout. In 2014, it was State bifurcation, but in the 2019 elections, delays in building capital by the then-ruling TDP and the issue of special status led to anti-incumbency, pushing up polling to 79 per cent and a clear mandate for Jagan Reddy.

The key constituencies such as Pulivendula (Jagan Reddy), Kuppam (Chandrababu Naidu), and Pithapuram (Pawan Kalyan) recorded 75.80 per cent, 85.87 per cent and 86.87 per cent respectively, as per provisional figures. EC is yet to release the final numbers.

This time, the issues are mainly centred around the continuation of welfare schemes brought in by Jagan Reddy and the lack of development, along with alleged corruption in land, liquor, and sand.

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JS President Pawan Kalyan termed the polling a reflection of the awareness of the voters and a strong support for the opposition front.

For Sajjala Ramakrishana Reddy, YSRCP leader, and Political Advisor to the Government of AP, the higher turnout of the voters was “a sign of a positive vote for the policies of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.’‘