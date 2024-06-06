Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ will be among the foreign dignitaries who attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to take place on June 8.

Sources have said that other leaders being sent invitations for the oath-taking event include Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth.

“President Wickremesinghe congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP-led NDA’s electoral victory over a phone call….During his conversation, PM Modi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which the (Sri Lankan) President accepted,” per a post on X from the President’s Media Division of Sri Lanka.

The Bangladeshi PM accepted Modi’s invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony and is scheduled to travel to India on Friday, her speech writer M Nazrul Islam told the local media. Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka on a special flight scheduled for Friday afternoon and will depart on June 9.

Nepalese Prime Minister Dahal will also visit New Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony, Amrit Rai, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed to local media.

While the BJP, whose seat tally fell to 240 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from 303 seats won in 2019, could not achieve a majority on its own, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, with a total of 293 seats, managed to cross the majority threshold of 272. Modi is now set to take oath as the Prime Minister for a record third term, a feat achieved earlier only by the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.